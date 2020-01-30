Measure calls for DA/DTI livelihood plan for Taal

A MEASURE pending in the Senate Committee on Local Government will require the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to prepare livelihood plans for those affected by the Taal volcanic eruption.

Senator Francis N. Tolentino said in a briefing that among the Committee’s recommendations would be for the “DTI and the DA to prepare a more sustainable livelihood plan.”

The Committee was tackling Senate Resolution No. 297, which called on government agencies to develop a sustainable and Taal Volcano Resettlement and Rehabilitation Program.

The measure will also appoint the Department of Housing and Urban Development as the lead agency and put in place mechanism that will allow participation of the private sector.

Mr. Tolentino said the panel will recommend a consultative role for local government units (LGUs), particularly in terms of resettlement.

“Ang nakikita ko d’yan bukod sa option na magkaroon ng permanent resettlement area, bigyan din ng option ’yung LGU na dalhin dun sa safe na lugar sa kanila (Apart from the option to create permanent resettlement areas, we need to give the LGU the option to bring people to safe places),” he said.









“‘Yung gagastusin na gagamitin dun sa pagpapatayo ng resettlement area… tustusin dun sa sariling munisipyo (the municipality will fund the cost of building a resettlement area).”

He added the Committee may also consider allowing residents within the danger zone to lease or sell their property. “Ganun na nga siguro ang mangyayari, magkakaroon sila ng just compensation kung aalisin mo sila doon (It will have the effect of compensating them if they are permanently evacuated).” — Charmaine A. Tadalan

















