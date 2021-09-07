Avoid the Drive-Thru traffic jam with this latest store innovation from McDonald’s

Always on the go and looking for a quick and easy fix to your McDonald’s cravings? This new McDonald’s store feature is made just for you.

This August, McDonald’s Philippines launches its first Ride-Thru Dual Lane in the country, having two Ride-Thru lanes means less time queuing and more time enjoying your food.

Opened on August 30, McDonald’s Anabu in Cavite is the first to launch the Dual Lane feature. Filipinos on a road trip to the South can also look forward to the next Ride-Thru Dual Lane in McDonald’s SLEX Mamplasan opening soon!

The launch of McDo’s Ride-Thru Dual Lane is an addition to the existing NXTGEN upgrades made to elevate the customer experience. McDonald’s NXTGEN stores include innovations like self-ordering kiosks, cashless payments, split counters for ordering and claiming, Guest Experience Leaders, and more—all thoughtfully designed to let customers enjoy more feel-good moments.

Alongside McDonald’s investment in creating a faster ordering experience for customers, more branches have also rolled out Bike & Dine areas that make dining out at McDonald’s all the more easy and convenient for all types of rides. McDonald’s has set up bike racks with dining ledges that let cyclists enjoy their meal near their bikes outdoors while making sure their bikes are upright, safe, and secure.

“With the opening of our very first Ride-Thru Dual Lane branch and the introduction of more modern global store innovations in the Philippines, we are able to elevate the ordering and dining experiences of Filipino consumers, bringing them more love ko ‘to moments for years to come,” said McDonald’s Philippines Assistant Vice President Oliver Rabatan.

Watch out for updates on McDonald’s Drive-Thru Dual Lane and NXTGEN stores by following McDonald’s Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

_______________________________________________________________________

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA