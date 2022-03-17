BECAUSE a heavy mask and costume protects their identity, the only way to identify the contestants in TV5’s Masked Singer Pilipinas is through their voice. The second season of the show will premiere on March 19.

Part of The Masked Singer franchise which originated in South Korea, the reality singing show’s first season in the Philippines premiered on Oct. 24, 2020. It features celebrities singing covers of famous songs while wearing mascot-style costumes to conceal their identities. Hip hop artist and songwriter Daryl Ong won the grand prize on the show’s first season as the character “2-2-B” while singer Katrina Velarde and actress Carlyn Ocampo were first and second runners-up as “Diwata” and “Pusa-way,” respectively.

This season will see 16 new celebrity singers concealed behind the characters of Sunflower, Banana, Panda, Bubuyog, Babe-wit, Jeepie, Candylabra, and Popcorn.

For the second season, the “Face-off” round was replaced with the “Battle of Four.” In the new first round, the 16 contestants are divided into four groups. One group performs each week. In each group, contestants perform separately. After the entire group has performed, the audience members and panelists vote for their favorite contestant. The singer with the lowest combined votes is eliminated and unmasked. Meanwhile, the three remaining contestants proceed the following week’s round until three masked singers remain and have a sing-off to be named grand champion.

“All singers are very talented, so if you compare it with other seasons in other countries, [our singers] can be at par with them,” Billy Crawford, who returns as Mask Singer Pilipinas’ host, said during an online press launch on March 14.

Judge “detective” Kim Molina said that a new segment for the singers was added to the show. “…masaya kasi may madadagdagang kaganapan ngayong Season 2 (It’s fun since a new element will be added on Season 2),” she said, without hinting further about the new segment.

Returning to the show as judge “detectives” are actors Matteo Guidicelli, Aga Muhlach, and Cristine Reyes, and singer-actress Kim Molina. Comedian Bayani Agbayani also joins the roster of judges.

The Masked Singer Pilipinas Season 2 premieres on March 19, 6 p.m. on TV5. The show is a collaboration between TV5, Viva, and Cignal TV. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman