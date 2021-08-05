Bronze medalist Eumir Felix D. Marcial, who lost by split decision to his Ukrainian opponent Oleksandr Khyzhniak in a semi-final match in the men’s middleweight boxing division, will come home to at least P7 million pesos total for his stint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He can also look forward to lifetime Mabuhay Miles per year for life from Philippine Airlines (PAL) and 2 years of free flights from AirAsia.

Here is the breakdown of his incentives so far:

P2 million from the Philippine Sports Commission, the required amount for bronze medalists as per Republic Act No. 10699

P2 million from the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation

P2 million from San Miguel Corp. President Ramon S. Ang

P1 million from Phoenix Petroleum, through the Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Foundation

40,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for life from Philippine Airlines

2 years of free flights from AirAsia

“Our athletes have been making history at the Tokyo Olympics, one win after another. The pride they have brought to our country is priceless,” said Alan Raymond T. Zorrilla, senior vice president of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc., which hopes to encourage more support for athletes like Mr. Marcial through the private initiative Siklab Atleta.

Though the Zamboanga-born boxer lost in the semi-final bout, he earned his bronze medal by knocking out Armenian opponent Arman Darchinyan in under two minutes of the opening round of their quarterfinal match.

Fellow boxer Nesthy A. Petecio received similar rewards for scoring a silver medal in the women’s featherweight division on August 3 while weightlifter Hidilyn F. Diaz got the most incentives of them all for securing the Philippines’ historic first Olympic gold on July 27. — Brontë H. Lacsamana