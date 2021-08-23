SENATOR MANUEL “Lito” M. Lapid has tested positive for coronavirus, his chief-of-staff, Jericho Acedera, said on Monday.

“As this happened when the Senate is not holding sessions, no member of our staff has been considerably exposed except for his personal and close-in employees,” said Mr. Acedera in a statement.

Two of those who came in close contact with the senator tested negative.

Mr. Lapid is classified as a “mild to moderate” case and is currently admitted at the Medical City Clark.

He is the seventh senator to have been infected by the virus, after Senators Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, Juan Edgardo M. Angara, Aquilino Martin “Koko” L. Pimentel III, Ronald M. dela Rosa, Ramon B. Revilla Jr., and Richard J. Gordon, all of whom have recovered.

The Senate resumed plenary sessions on Monday with limited employee attendance. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan