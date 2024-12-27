I work as a manager for a medium-sized organization. What are the best ways to start the New Year with our direct reports? – Blue Lagoon.

When I was a young human resource (HR) manager, my typical yearend working days were easy and joyful. Most of the time, I would have exhausted my vacation leave credits for the year except for three days for emergency situations. Christmas break allows me to work without stress as I sought to complete my pending projects to avoid carrying them over into the new year.

I’m quite superstitious. Bringing incomplete tasks into the following year made me distrust the future. It’s better to start fresh and ready to face new challenges than be reactive the whole year solving problems. This was my annual routine while thinking about how to improve or maintain professional relationships with my workers.

My usual questions were: Am I on the same page as my colleagues? Do I know them better than they know themselves? Do they consider me a good boss? If not, why not? What were they thinking behind my back? Do they like me as a person?

We are incurable social animals like our ancestors. Our groups are formed based on certain things in common, like school or regional origin. Even sexual preference plays a key role in determining one’s group.

Framing things that way gives me the right attitude in dealing with the various personalities.

ENGAGEMENT APPROACHES

Since groups are formed on the basis of common values, I tried to understand my former direct reports to avoid organizational blindness. The key is in knowing how to treat workers like family. We can do this with a little bit of exaggeration. How do we go about it?

Depending on your management style, you can always engage the employees with the following basic approaches:

One, start the New Year with a brief morning meeting. Inform everyone several days in advance. All direct reports must attend a department meeting which should not last more than an hour. The shorter, the better. Greet everyone with positivity and enthusiasm by outlining the department’s specific goals for the year.

Such goals must be the result of the organization’s strategic plan made three months earlier with the chief executive officer (CEO) and other department managers. If your company fails to come up with such strategic plan for some reason, you must come out with your own department goals approved by the CEO.

Two, find the time for one-on-one talks. Refocus on their individual interests, challenges, and values. Be guided by the following questions: What is your career goal in this organization? How can I help you achieve your goal? What are the difficulties in your job? How can I help you manage those challenges?

What are the resources that you need? How about other options? If the options are difficult to accomplish within your pay grade, explain clearly the reason for it, but not after making a serious study. Whatever you do, don’t give an instant no as your answer could be misinterpreted.

Three, ask open-ended questions. This is related to number two. By asking open-ended questions, you are allowing the discussion to flourish intellectually. Thank the worker if they accept your idea or proposal. Express how much you value your relationship with them.

To express your sincerity, document the salient points of your agreement, especially if it means a job transfer within the department, assigning additional tasks or special projects that are beyond the workers’ job description.

Four, admit your mistakes. If a worker is brave enough to confront you over your lapses, understand the circumstances without being defensive. Acknowledge the fact that you may have hurt the person. Then work your way through until the grudge goes away. Remind yourself that such engagement dialogue is intended to be kind and courteous.

Even if a worker has occasionally driven you crazy, don’t allow it to destroy the goodwill that you have created at the start of your engagement dialogue. Maintain the positive atmosphere and remain calm.

NO ONE-TIME DEAL

An employee engagement dialogue is not a one-time deal nor a ceremonial New Year activity. It must be done with regularity or as soon as you discover something unusual about a worker or group of workers. Be proactive. Don’t wait for the exit interview before doing anything. As a manager, it’s your job to detect potential issues so you can manage them correctly.

I suggest this rule of thumb: Be several steps ahead of your workers. Anticipate everything. In doing so, you can protect yourself to a certain degree against being manipulated. Remember and understand the letter and spirit of every worker’s argument or complaint.

This entails a lot of work and will slow you down. But it’s worth it. By slowing down, you gain the advantage of refining every issue that comes your way.

