Our company restructuring resulted in my promotion to recruitment manager from my previous post as labor relations supervisor. I don’t have any work experience in recruitment. That’s why I’m trying to learn as much as possible about this new job. What would be your view if I outsource my job to a headhunter? — Pink Monster

If you outsource your job to an external service provider, then what’s the point of your being there? If you start hiring headhunters to do your job, then what value would you be bringing to the organization, other than being a broker or middleman?

Also, a recruitment manager is the face of the organization in the job market. Your job must include the promotion of the employer brand in order to attract serious applicants. You can’t simply delegate this to headhunters.

You must learn the ropes of hiring people. The exception is when you’re looking to hire people in top executive positions, those with extensive experience, or those who require skills that are difficult to acquire. Other than that, you need to create and maintain a recruitment policy that defines the basic elements of your job.

CRITERIA

Here’s a few sample statements for your one-page recruitment policy: “Every vacant position, regardless of rank, shall be filled after a thorough analysis and review, or be subject to reevaluation. This is to prevent duplication of other tasks done by other people. In reviewing each job, the following criteria must be considered:

One, mission, vision, culture, and value statements of the organization.

Two, if a job has been reviewed, priority must be given to internal candidates, subject to compliance with certain qualification requirements and the rules of succession planning.

Three, if there are no qualified candidates, turn to external hiring, as long as the salary and benefits do not violate the internal equity policy.”

Also, you may include certain standards like affording due respect to all job applicants, protecting their confidentiality and their information, being punctual for interviews, and handling all applications in a speedy and diligent manner.

In other words, recruitment must be planned, implemented, and evaluated to ensure that only the best-qualified candidate is hired and given the best opportunity for development and to improve their career growth without overstaffing.

NOTES ON HEADHUNTING

If you decide to pursue a professional relationship with headhunters, ensure that you’re limiting it only to top executive positions. Be aware that you’re entering a complicated business partnership with the following challenges:

One is the headhunter’s professional fee. It ranges from as little as 10% to 22% of the annual pay of the successful candidate. In addition, they include estimated performance bonuses and merit increases. Some headhunters would opt for the equivalent of one month’s pay of the candidate to beat the competition.

Two, headhunting is a trust business. It takes years to develop a successful partnership with headhunters who distrust clients and their motives. Distrust happens when headhunters, after recommending several candidates, are left with nothing as soon as their clients make the hire leaving them out of the loop.

Three, headhunting contracts are difficult to enforce. This is related to number two. Despite a legal contract, some headhunters who feel aggrieved would not bother to file a legal claim to avoid court and attorney fees. This is not to mention the protracted number of years before a claim is settled and the noise it will produce in the industry.

Four, headhunters must be talent specialists. If you’re looking for candidates for a human resources (HR) post, you must hire a headhunter with considerable, actual work experience as an HR person. If not, they would be shooting in the dark and prone to misunderstanding your requirements.

Five, the best candidates are not in the job market. They’re are not actively looking because they’re happy with their current job; if not they’ve spent at least 20 years in their organization and are concerned about diluting their seniority rights. If you pursue them, it could upset a client’s compensation budget. This makes the headhunters’ job difficult.

Sixth, headhunting is done under strict confidentiality. Headhunters do it to avoid competition. For employers, confidentiality is also imperative, especially if the person to be replaced is still employed. Also, many job candidates would not easily take the offer for an interview for fear that their employer could be testing their loyalty.

In conclusion, think hard before you outsource your job to headhunters.

