My boss is always looking over my shoulder to check what I’m doing almost every hour of the day. I’m not thrilled about that management style, and I want to quit as soon as I get the chance. What do you think? — Terrible Spot.

That’s your side of the story. There may be more to it. So, let’s explore your situation. Generally, micromanagement is not exactly bad. It could be that your boss wants you to improve your performance, which is a common reason for micromanaging.

Imagine your boss simply walking away after assigning you a difficult job, where you are likely to make mistakes. Such mistakes can make him eager to categorize you as a non-performing asset, laying the groundwork for your dismissal.

When I was a junior manager more than 40 years ago, I was also micromanaged, but for the right reasons. I felt that my boss was confident in my capacity to perform, with a bit of close supervision. He was busy and did not have time to coach me every hour of the day, but gave me reasonable leeway to make mistakes.

He challenged me to become what I am today, without resorting to compulsion.

He knew I was career-oriented and allowed me to fly high; when I committed occasional mistakes, it strengthened my resolve to do better the next time. I learned a lot from him. I loved his style, and even today, I make sure to pay my respects to him on social media and in-person meetings.

He micromanaged me, but always for the right reasons. That said, let me share with you other reasons why micromanagement is not exactly bad.

EXCEPTIONS

There are certain exceptions that would justify micromanagement. When I say micromanagement is good, I do not mean it as an absolute rule. When you look back at your current situation, I’m sure you will encounter many reasons why managers do it. That is, if you have an objective mind.

If we are going to analyze micromanagement objectively, we need to be thoughtful about the situations where it is relevant and beneficial. Let us count the ways:

One, when it’s done as part of a performance improvement plan (PIP). Thank your boss for giving you another chance rather than automatically giving you a pink slip. It’s temporary. A PIP is good only for four to six months, to allow you to recover from past mistakes and show your true worth. Obviously, anyone in this situation needs regular and constant coaching.

Two, when it’s part of an organized coaching program. With or without a PIP, a kind manager interested in helping you succeed in your career, would be more than happy to give you advice so you can do your job not just properly, but with flying colors. Such a program could be formal or informal, depending on the style of your boss and human resources (HR) policy.

Three, when the boss wants you to follow their standards. You may be comfortable with your own work standards, but how about your boss and your colleagues, who may see it as not being in sync with their own? The exception is when your boss is not very particular about the process but is only interested in the result.

Four, when the boss uses diplomatic, kind, and courteous words. The best manager in the world is the one who is mature and professional in dealing with people from all walks of life. They are the ones who don’t like to gossip or talk against people behind their back. They use only positive words and compliment people for doing well.

Five, when the boss’ objective is to correct a bad process. They could be asking a lot of questions to test the logic of your actions. Rather than judging you when you make a mistake, a good boss could ask open-ended questions like: How would that fit into our corporate vision and department goals? What were your team’s objections, if any?

STANDING UP

Micromanagement could be considered an unfair description of what your boss is doing. If you happen to experience it again, relax, say nothing, and analyze what’s happening. You may not know it, but your boss has the best intentions at heart. No matter how obnoxious your boss may come across as, grin and bear it.

Sitting back might just allow you to discover nice things about your boss. Let that be your objective. It may be difficult, but if you change your attitude, you might find out he was thinking of your development. On the other hand, be alert if you’re the only one being chastised among other similarly situated workers.

