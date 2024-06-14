I’m scheduled to sign a job offer for a high-ranking post in a meeting with the chief executive officer (CEO) of a medium-sized business. To help me decide on the offer, I’m planning to ask a few questions. Could you suggest any questions I could ask? — Last Dance.

I would like to think that you’ve already considered everything related to your current age, employment, marital status, career goals, among other things. If you’re above 50 years old, holding a lucrative job for at least 10 years, enjoying your work, and on the verge of being appointed to the next level, then why leave in favor of an unknown employer?

The only thing that may still influence your decision is if the CEO’s answers are to your liking. That’s assuming that the CEO tells you the truth. It’s simple: When in doubt, then don’t.

So, how would you put the CEO on the spot so he reveals what you need to know? You can ask many intelligent questions. However, you have to ask them with charm, diplomacy, maturity, and respect, in order to get honest answers in an unguarded moment.

HARDBALL QUESTIONS

Ask for the CEO’s permission. Also, ask about the amount of time you have. The bottom line is to build confidence and rapport with and at the same time respect the CEO’s busy schedule. Whatever you do, be calm and work efficiently down this list of questions. Be warned: some of them may not be to the CEO’s liking.

One, what is your management style? This question is important for those who don’t want to be micromanaged. A hint of a dictatorial style is enough for some people to lose interest in a future job regardless of how lucrative the pay is.

Two, how do you reward excellent performance? What’s the average time needed by an executive to get a promotion? If you don’t mind, could you give an example of some people within that category?

Three, do you have a formal policy on promotion? In the absence of such of vital information from the company’s website, it’s wise to pick up clues on such a policy from what the CEO reveals about succession planning, promotion from within, business continuity, among others.

Four, what’s the average executive turnover rate? What’s the reason for this vacancy? This should have been asked earlier with the human resource (HR) department. But there’s no harm to check again with the CEO, to see if he is on the same page as his own HR people.

Five, why did you not choose to promote from within? Current employees should have been given the first crack at the job. If not, then why not? Probe deep as management must be presumed to be responsible for not creating opportunities for incumbents.

Six, what are the skills I possess that can’t be found here? This is an ace question that could raise your salary expectations. If the CEO is truthful, then the company could be right in choosing you. A dull answer is a good reason to decline the offer.

Seven, what are the prospects of this company becoming an industry leader? This could backfire on you as the CEO may address the same question to you. Therefore, be ready to dig up as much information about the industry, even to the point where you end up knowing more than the CEO.

Eight, what is the most difficult part of this job? Or what is the easiest? Before asking those questions, you must know the answers as well. This allows you to detect any red flags and decide whether those issues are deal-breakers.

Nine, is the pay package the most important part of the job? Again, this could be asked of you. Decide based on your personal values which include mutual respect and trust, among other things.

Ten, what kind of information would you keep away from me? You need to know basic information to perform your job well. You must also understand that there are things you should not know.

Some CEOs may understand your doubts. Others may not appreciate that you are giving up something to plunge into the unknown. Understand the whole situation before making any commitments. These questions may even put some doubt into the mind of the CEO.

If that happens, then you would be in luck. It’s far better to stay at a comfortable job than jump into a new situation with many unknowns.

