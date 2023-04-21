COMPANIES in the information technology (IT) and financial tech (fintech) industries are among the best places to work in the country, professional networking platform LinkedIn Corp. said.

In a statement on Wednesday, LinkedIn said IT services and consulting firms topped the list of the 15 best industries to work for this year, followed by financial services firms.

“The in-demand skills that the top companies in the Philippines are looking for are in the IT services sector, include Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Computer Security,” LinkedIn said.

In its third annual list of the best companies to work for in the country, it ranked IT consulting firm Accenture Philippines at the top.

Globe Telecom, Inc. fintech arm Mynt, which operates GCash, and PLDT group’s Maya ranked second and third, respectively.

“Companies in the financial services sector are looking for skills such as fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and economics,” it added.

LinkedIn ranked companies based on an employee’s ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, and gender diversity, among others.

Another IT company, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., placed eighth on the list, while financial service companies took 12th and 14th places — Citi and Prudential plc, respectively.

“The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources that help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities,” LinkedIn Head of Emerging Markets and Country Lead Atul Harkisanka said.

“Those interested in a specific company can now easily identify the skills and roles being hired for, connect with employees they know in their network, and follow the company to stay informed about future opportunities,” Mr. Harkisanka added. — Adrian H. Halili