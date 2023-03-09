MEGAWORLD Corp.’s township project is set to house a commuter railway station, a company official said on Tuesday, as the development of the 85-hectare property in Bulacan begins.

“I take so much pride to bring excitement and dynamism of a Megaworld township development in the province,” Megaworld Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Noli D. Henandez said during the project’s launch.

“In just a few years you would be able to see how we transform this landscape into a private development that carries the same dynamism as our other developments,” he added.

Northwin Global City is the company’s newest 85-hectare township. It will feature the Marilao-Bagong Ilog station, which is part of the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway project or the Manila-Clark Railway.

When finished, the township will offer residents, workers, and visitors convenient access to and from the Clark International Airport.

The project is located along the North Luzon Expressway. Bulacan is also the location of the proposed New Manila International Airport.

According to Christina C. Tuzon of the Bulacan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bulacan has been attracting investors as the province has been creating more desirable locations for investment opportunities.

“With this huge project we will expect economic growth that will help us create more jobs, promote tourism, decrease our unemployment rate, improve quality of life, and increase and protect our purchasing power,” Ms. Tuzon said.

Meanwhile, Megaworld has begun construction and development of the P98-billion mixed-use township.

The township will feature commercial, retail, and residential areas for use by various businesses. It was initially proposed in 2021. It will have a 16-hectare central business district called the Northwin Main Street, which will feature corporate offices, retail shops, hotels, and mixed-use commercial towers.

Megaworld previously announced its plans to build a 23-storey high-rise condominium in the township, which will house 478 “smart home” units and feature wireless systems that will allow residents to control various functions in the home.

Northwin Global City project is expected to be finished by 2027.

At the stock market on Wednesday, Megaworld shares fell by 3.32% or P0.07 to close at P2.04 apiece. — Adrian H. Halili