A PHILIPPINE fishing vessel was harassed by Chinese navy and coast guard ships near the disputed Scarborough Shoal on Monday, underscoring rising tensions in the South China Sea as Beijing asserts tighter control over contested waters.

A People’s Liberation Army Navy ship with bow number 621 and a China Coast Guard vessel approached the fishing boat at close range, within 30 meters, while blaring sirens in an apparent attempt to block its route toward fishing grounds west of the shoal, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The boat’s captain diverted southeast to avoid the ships but reported being closely trailed by the China Coast Guard vessel.

The PCG dispatched the multirole vessel BRP Cape San Agustin, which supplied the fishing boat with diesel, allowing it to continue its operations and head to Scarborough Shoal.

China’s Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scarborough Shoal, known locally as Panatag, is claimed by both the Philippines and China. It is valued for its rich marine resources and strategic location near key shipping lanes.

China seized control of the shoal in 2012 after a standoff with Philippine forces, and has since maintained a presence through coast guard ships and fishing vessels, restricting Filipino access despite a 2016 United Nations-backed arbitral ruling that affirmed the area as traditional Philippine fishing grounds.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent T. Trinidad, a Philippine Navy spokesman, described the incident as part of China’s “coercive and aggressive actions” meant to discourage Filipino fishermen. “These actions are designed to destroy the will to fish of our fishermen,” he said in a media briefing.

Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, PCG commandant, said the coast guard would continue safeguarding Filipino fishers. “We remain steadfast in defending the safety and maritime rights of our fishermen, in full accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” he said in the statement.

Mr. Trinidad said the Philippine Navy monitored 41 Chinese vessels across four disputed features during the first week of January.

At Scarborough Shoal, the navy spotted two Chinese warships, three coast guard ships and three maritime militia boats.

At Second Thomas Shoal, six coast guard vessels and eight militia ships were observed. At Sabina Shoal, three warships, six coast guard vessels, and four militia boats were present, while at Thitu Island, there were four coast guard and two militia vessels.

He noted that while the Chinese presence is significant, it remains within the normal range monitored by Manila.

“They are not yet threatening… these are still within the normal numbers that we track,” he said. He predicted that activity in 2026 would likely increase, reflecting a trend of growing Chinese deployment near contested features.

The Philippine National Maritime Council on Monday accused China of “persistent illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive activities” within Philippine waters.

“Filipino fishers are civilians lawfully pursuing their livelihoods,” the council said. “Protecting them is the responsibility of the state, not an act of escalation.”

In response, Beijing accused Manila of provoking tensions. Deputy Spokesperson Wei Guo said the Philippines “has time and again provoked trouble in an attempt to change the status quo,” misrepresenting Chinese activities as illegal.

He rejected the Philippine concept of a “maritime zone,” noting that the UNCLOS recognizes only territorial seas and exclusive economic zones (EEZ).

“For a long time, the Philippines has deliberately blurred the distinction between the territorial sea and EEZ, and has distorted China’s normal activities in waters claimed as EEZ by both countries as ‘illegal patrols,’” Mr. Wei said.

He added that China acted to safeguard its sovereignty while exercising restraint and remains open to dialogue with Manila.

Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam also have claims to portions of the vital waterway. Despite a 2016 UN-backed ruling voiding China’s sweeping claims, Beijing has steadily expanded its maritime presence, sometimes leading to confrontations at sea.

Manila has strengthened maritime cooperation with allies and rolled out support schemes for its fishermen, including fuel subsidies, food and equipment to encourage their presence in disputed waters.

Officials say these measures are crucial to uphold Filipino fishing rights and deter Chinese coercion while maintaining safety in the strategic waterway. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio and Adrian H. Halili