By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE GOVERNMENT must consider input from trade unions to improve the employability of seafarers, including a proposal to prepare them for shore-based work once their contracts end, a labor federation said.

“They should develop programs that will help seafarers transition into shore-based jobs and other alternative employment opportunities when they retire or can no longer work at sea,” Jose G. Matula, president of the Federation of Free Workers, said in a Viber message.

“Our seafarers are among the best in the world, and they deserve the best support and protection from the government and other stakeholders.”

The European Commission (EC) decided to continue recognizing certificates issued by the Philippines to its seafarers. The EC cited the country’s efforts to improve the system for training and certifying seafarers, while noting areas for improvement in the training system.

Mr. Matula said government agencies must work together to upgrade maritime education and training.

Last week, Migrant Workers Secretary Maria Susan V. Ople said the Department of Migrant Workers will work with the Commission on Higher Education and Maritime Industry Authority to address maritime training deficiencies.

The EC said last year that nearly 50,000 Filipino seafarers working on European vessels could lose their jobs if the Philippines does not act to address the deficiencies.

The European Maritime Safety Agency raised issues about the Philippines’ compliance with European Union standards after an inspection in March 2020.

A year later, the EC warned the Philippines it would withdraw recognition of Filipino seafarers’ certificates if it did not address deficiencies in training seafarers.

Francesco Gargiulo, chief executive officer of the International Maritime Employers Council has said it is crucial for the Philippines to help more seafaring graduates get jobs in the maritime industry.

Citing government data, he said only 3,000 out of 30,000 seafaring graduates yearly get jobs in the industry.

“The Federation of Free Workers is committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers and ensuring that they receive fair treatment, job security, and opportunities for career growth and development,” Mr. Matula said.