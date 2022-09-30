THE Department of Social Welfare and Development said on Thursday that it has issued the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Expanded Solo Parent Act, outlining job benefits that solo parents are entitled to.

Republic Act 11861, which lapsed into law on June 4, provides solo parents additional work leave, scholarship and cash subsidies and priority status in government housing projects.

The law also offers a 20% discount on hospital bills for the parent and child and a 15% discount on school supplies.

It will also grant a 10% discount and an exemption from value-added tax on various goods for children up to six years old.

“We recognize that solo parents are among the vulnerable members of our society,” Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas said during the signing of the IRR.

“With the additional benefits provided under this measure, solo parents will at least (be shielded from) the impact of rising prices, huge income losses, and a lack of state support,” Ms. Brosas said, adding that single mothers make up two-thirds of solo parents in the Philippines.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo said in a Facebook post that the law’s implementation will start by the end of October. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo