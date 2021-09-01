Keeping things sweet

1 of 2

PHL a top 10 market for Aussie oranges

WHEN your country is already among the top 10 markets for a fruit, it makes sense to help things along with recipe suggestions.

The Australian navel orange is back in season, and Hort Innovation hosted a press conference under the Taste Australia banner last week to highlight recipes people can make with the fruit.

The Philippines is “well and truly inside our top 10 markets globally,” said David Daniels, General Manager, Citrus Australia. He said that last year, they broke the 10,000-ton mark in exporting oranges to the Philippines. “We always say that 10,000 tons is a good market.”

“Australian citrus arguably has the best kind of flavor and sweetness of any citrus in the world, there’s no disputing that. And it’s purely our unique climate that gives us that advantage,” said Mr. Daniels during the press conference. “In Australia, we grow citrus in places where we have very hot, dry summers. We also have very cold winters. These extreme conditions actually give us fruit that is quite exceptional. As a result of these extremities, the trees are in constant stress, which means they put all their energy into reproduction.

“There really isn’t a place in the world, perhaps with the exception of California, that has such ideal growing conditions,” he noted, citing similarities in the oranges produced in the two places. Picked fresh from only the highest quality crops, Australian oranges are in peak season until October.

With so many oranges available, Taste Australia enlisted the help of local influencers to come up with recipes using the fruit beyond just eating them fresh or juiced.

Bento Mommas presented a way of adding oranges to sandwiches by shaping the orange into a fox; while chef Luigi Muhlach (son of actors Aga Muhlach and Janice de Belen) presented his recipe Crispy Shrimp Poppers with Honey-Orange Glaze. He noted that “These oranges are actually sweeter than other oranges.”

Fruits and vegetables are a great way to improve one’s immune system, a vital weapon in this battle against COVID. Brei Montgomery, Head of International Trade, Hort Innovation, noted the nutritional properties of Australian navel oranges. “We absolutely know through data that Australian navel oranges are high in energy-dense properties. They’re packed with antioxidants, fiber, folate, and potassium.” She also noted that they help maintain healthy blood pressure levels and a healthy heart. “Famously known for their health benefits and soaring Vitamin C content, oranges contain natural flu-fighting properties, which might help in fending off nasty colds away,” she said. — J.L. Garcia

Crispy Shrimp Poppers with Honey-Orange Glaze

INGREDIENTS:

4 Australian navel oranges (juiced)

1 kg shrimps (remove head, skin and tail; deveined, cut into one-inch pieces

50 gm white onions (minced)

25 gm garlic (minced)

25 gm butter (unsalted)

1/4 cup honey

1 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp cornstarch slurry

3 tbsp mayonnaise

Oil for frying

Batter

1 cup flour

1 cup cornstarch

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

3 whole eggs (beaten)

Garnish: chopped spring onions and white or black sesame seeds

PROCEDURE:

Honey Orange Sauce

1. In a hot pan, saute onions and garlic in butter until it softens.

2. Add juice from Australian navel oranges.

3. Add honey and soy sauce. Stir and let it simmer for 2 mins.

4. Add slurry and stir until the sauce thickens.

5. Add mayonnaise and stir again. Remove from fire and set aside.

Batter

1. Mix corn starch, flour and all dry ingredients together.

2. In a separate bowl beat eggs.

Frying Procedure

1. Heat oil.

2. Dip sliced shrimp in the eggs. Then dip in flour.

3. Fry until golden in color. Repeat until all the shrimps have been fried.

4. Place in a rack with paper towel.

5. Place fried shrimp popcorn in a mixing bowl and add in the honey orange sauce. Toss it until all the shrimp popcorns are coated with the honey orange sauce.

6. Garnish with spring onions and sesame seeds and serve.

There are other recipes using Australian oranges at http://www.oranges.com.au/recipes/.