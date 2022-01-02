JAPANESE housing products brand Tostem has launched ATIS, its latest collection of window designs, in the Philippines. ATIS: The Art of the View is a collection of windows created with artistic and minimal design, and features products for every room of the home.

ATIS’ sliding windows come with a safety stopper ensuring that anyone who uses them won’t get hurt. The awning window comes with an orbit handle, simply designed, simply functional. The tilt and slide window feature two elements, tilting and sliding, all in one. ATIS windows are equipped with a smart screen system with an invisible shield keeping insects out, letting more air flow in, and increasing transparency.

Hirokazu Morokuma, Marketing and Operation Director of LIXIL (Thailand) Public Company Ltd. explains Tostem’s streamlined design as “eliminating all the unwanted parts on the frame.”

ATIS windows’ hardware is concealed, caps and screws are hidden. “The hardware is meant to work and not to be seen,” he said.

Since 1967, Tostem has offered functional performance and simple designs refined through Japan’s changing seasons. Among Tostem’s awards are the German Design Award 2021, the iF Design Award 2020, and the Good Design Award 2019.

Aside from Japan, Tostem has a presence in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

“The Philippines is a very challenging market for window brands like us. The Philippine market is relatively similar to Japan. We both experienced multiple typhoons every year, fighting hard rains and maybe an environment where the wind blows like crazy,” said Mr. Morokuma during the brand’s online launch on Nov. 30.

For more information, visit https://www.tostem.com/en/aboutus/. — MAPS