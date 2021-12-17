More than 3,000 information technology (IT) professionals across the country viewed and joined the Information Security Officers Group (ISOG)’s month-long cybersecurity campaign named “I Am Secure 2021: The Great Shift,” which provided learning and networking programs that strengthen the country’s cybersecurity strategies in the new normal.

The campaign kick-started with a virtual augmented venue opening on Oct. 8. Followed by a 3-day conference held on Oct. 13 to 15, the online conference with the theme Securing the New Cyber Norm aimed to reinforce the professionals, experts, and decision-makers in the field of cybersecurity. The online event was graced by local and international C-level executives, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Data Privacy Officers, Security Architects, Risk and Compliance Heads, experts in cybersecurity, data privacy, banking and finance industries, and even professionals from the academe, public, and private sectors.

“As we continue to adjust to the changing needs of the new normal, ISOG’s goal is to help empower the companies and institutions that strive hard to keep our country’s economy afloat by strengthening their strategies against digital disruption and cyber-attacks,” ISOG President Archie Tolentino said.

Attendees got insightful messages and action plans from keynote speakers including Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor of the Financial Supervision Sector Chuchi Fonacier, National Privacy Commission Chairman and Commissioner Raymund Liboro, Bankers Association of the Philippines President Jose Arnulfo Veloso, and Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II.

A roster of thought leaders and speakers from various global organizations also provided informative presentations on artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, securing the edge in the new norm, network detection and response, and financial cyber threat, among others. To give the attendees an engaging summit experience, the presentations and webinars came with an augmented staging in a 3D digital venue. The state-of-the-art and globally awarded virtual venue platform gave the attendees access to an interactive lobby, breakout rooms, halls, and networking lounge.

“At ISOG, it is our mission to constantly improve cybersecurity defenses and capabilities essential in combating sophisticated cyber threats. This event summit is one of our ways to equip, engage, establish and empower more and more IT professionals in the country with a resilient and strategic cybersecurity mindset,” ISOG Vice-President and 2021 ISOG Summit Chairman Chito Jacinto stated.

The event summit was followed by special webinars held on Oct. 28 and Nov 4. The webinars were graced by representatives from government institutions and influential personalities such as Commission on Elections Spokesperson James Jimenez, Director General of Anti Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Sec. Jeremiah Belgica, Deputy General of ARTA Bgen Carlos Quita, and The Apprentice One Finalist and Philippine representative Louie Sangalang. Likewise, leaders from top cyber security companies shared their insights and experiences on how to lead organizations in establishing a culture of cyber resilience in the new norm.

A part of the proceeds of this campaign were used for ISOG’s corporate social responsibility projects, Balik Eskwela Program and E-sikyo. The Balik Eskwela Program provided 100 dual sim tablets and wi-fi load to public schools in Metro Manila, namely Gat Andres Bonifacio Elementary School in Taguig, President Diosdado Macapagal High School in Taguig, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo Highschool in Quezon City, and Batino Elementary School in Quezon City. Moreover, the Balik Eskwela Program gave scholarship grants to Manila Science High School Foundation and Adamson University. Meanwhile, the E-sikyo provided Decathlon bike helmets to security guards of ISOG core incorporator banks and other institutions such as Landbank, Eastwestbank, RBCB, PSBank, Metrobank, Cebuana Lhuillier, Veterans Bank, Citibank, Chinabank, UCPB, and Accralaw.

Among the partners of ISOG in the success of this campaign were: Trends and Technologies; Globe Business; Cilynx; Qualys; BlueVoyant with Microsoft; Huawei; Trendmicro with Netsec Technologies and VST ECS Phils Inc; Exclusive Networks with Crowdstrike and Imperva; Westcon with Palo Alto Networks, CyCognito, Darktrace, Guardicore, Tanium; MDI-Novare with FireEye Mandiant; Fortinet, Netpoleon with Netscout F5; Nexus with Extrahop; Akamai; Group IB; Blancco; Tenable; Gigamon; Arcon; M-Security with RSA Netwitness; Aptsecure Technologies with Seclore; Everest IMS; ITSDI with Stellar Cyber; Recorded Future; TIM with V-Key; Computrade with Entrust; IPV Network; Solarwinds; Infoblox; Cohesity; and Inspira.

The media partners were Philippine Daily Inquirer, BusinessWorld, The Manila Times, Back End News, digi-ph.com, blog-ph.com, nonoynet.com, and The CODE Warrior.

ISOG, a team founded by information security experts from different Philippine financial institutions, has been organizing security summits since 2015 to strengthen cybersecurity awareness and espouses a secured network infrastructure. Next year, the organization will hold a series of hybrid forums to discuss the technological implications of the metaverse and the impact this will create in the enterprise landscape, especially in the banking and finance industries, as well as the public sector. To celebrate cybersecurity month and ISOG’s 7th anniversary as the premier cybersecurity organization in the country, ISOG will also hold the first ISOG Awards event in October 2022 to give due recognition to its members and partners for their valuable contributions to the success of the organization and its objectives.

Follow their linkedin page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/isog2021.

Youtube channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCcFwdD0sXea5IsC4MZXgswA.

