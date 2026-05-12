Can domestic savings cover the country’s increasing investment needs?

The country’s savings rate — deﬁned as gross domestic savings as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) — reached 6.1% in the ﬁrst three months of the year, amounting to P423 billion. Meanwhile, the investment rate was 20.9% of GDP, or P1.45 trillion, resulting in a P1.03-trillion gap. This marked the widest savings-investment (S-I) gap recorded since the third quarter of 2025 when it logged P1.11 trillion. The S-I gap — the difference between gross domestic savings and gross capital formation — shows a country’s ability to ﬁnance its overall investment needs. An S-I deﬁcit occurs when a country’s investment expenditure exceeds its savings, forcing a country to borrow money to fund the gap.