How does the Philippines compare with its neighbors in mining attractiveness?

The Philippines’ mining investment attractiveness ranking fell last year as it plunged 49 places to 65th out of 68 jurisdictions in the 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies by Fraser Institute. This put the Philippines as the fourth worst mining destination worldwide. Out of 100, the country’s score sank to 45.85 from the 77.11 it achieved a year earlier. The survey assesses mining destinations based on their mineral potential and government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors.