Philippine corporate tax system ranks third-most complex in Asia for MNCs
The Philippines slid 12 places to 63rd out of 71 countries, scoring 0.46 (0 = not complex; 1 = extremely complex), in the 2025 edition of the biennial Tax Complexity Index by Accounting for Transparency. The country now ranks as Asia’s third-most complex corporate tax system for multinational companies (MNCs), based on 20 indicators across tax code and framework.