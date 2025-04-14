Home Infographics Manila continues to slump in IMD’s Smart City Index
Manila fell four places to 125th out of 146 cities in the latest edition of the Smart City Index. This was the Philippine capital’s lowest ranking thus far according to Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The Smart City Index measures and rates each city’s level of technological application to the ﬁve key areas: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunity, and governance.