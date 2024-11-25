Home Infographics Philippines improves in Network Readiness Index
The Philippine went up six spots to 63rd place out of 133 economies with a score of 49.93 (out of a possible 100) in the 2024 edition of Network Readiness Index (NRI) by the nonproﬁt research organization Portulans Institute. The index assesses the application and impact of information and communication technology in economies around the world based on four pillars: technology, people, governance, and impact.