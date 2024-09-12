How many days does a Filipino need to work to buy the latest iPhone?

An average Filipino must work for 68.8 days to earn enough money to buy the latest iPhone 16 Pro, according to the latest edition of iPhone Index by research ﬁrm Picodi.com. The index is an annual ranking which compares iPhone prices to wage ratios. Data showed the country ranks as the second-worst place to afford the latest iPhone, just behind Türkiye’s 72.9 days, to afford the base model priced at P69,990. This is more than three times the country’s average net monthly wage of P21,378.61.