Philippines slightly improves in GSMA Mobile Connectivity Index

The Philippines’ overall score improved by 3.66 points to 67.15 (out of 100) in the latest edition of the Mobile Connectivity Index by nonproﬁt organization GSM Association (GSMA). The index assesses and tracks the performance of countries against the equally weighted key enablers of mobile internet adoption, namely, infrastructure, affordability, consumer readiness, and content and services. A higher score means a more enabling environment for delivering mobile internet. The country has also moved up to “advanced” cluster after performing well with three enablers.