Home Infographics How Philippine trade resilience compares with its peers in the region
How Philippine trade resilience compares with its peers in the region
The Philippines placed 55th out of 136 countries in the inaugural Global Trade Resilience Index (GTRI) by advisory ﬁrm Whiteshield. The index assesses countries on their capacity to withstand and recover from trade shocks. The Philippines scored 53.4 (out of possible 100), the sixth lowest among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region included in the report. It also scored below the East Asia & Paciﬁc regional average of 55.6.