Philippines’ state of inclusion for women and children deteriorates

The Philippines ranked 80th (out of 166 countries) in the 2022 edition of the WeWorld Index by Italian nongovernment organization WeWorld Onlus and ChildFund Alliance, which focused speciﬁcally on ﬁve main barriers that hinder children and young people’s future — poverty, conﬂict, forced migration, climate change, and online risks. The report focused on the overlapping effects of the current crises and how they impact children’s living conditions. The country fell two spots from last year’s index at 78th place. In terms of value score — where a score equal or more than 85 means very good inclusion and a score equal or less than 44 means very severe inclusion — the Philippines received 74.4. It was above the global average score of 63.6 but was below the 75.1 regional average. The report categorized Philippines as one of the 38 countries with “sufﬁcient inclusion”** for the conditions of women and children.