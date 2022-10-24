Philippines places 2nd in the global crypto adoption index

The Philippines ranked 2nd out of 146 countries in the latest edition of the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index produced by American-based blockchain analysis ﬁrm Chainalysis. The index measures where the most people are putting the biggest share of their money into cryptocurrency. In the region, the Philippines was ahead of Thailand (8th), China (10th), and Indonesia (20th) among others. Meanwhile, Vietnam topped in the overall index.