by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

The local government of Quezon City launched a free community-based cervical cancer screening program last January 15, and will be rolled out at selected Southstar Drug branches and local communities in February.

The program expands the city’s cervical cancer screening initiative, which was started in 2019, aiming to curb cervical cancer cases that claim the lives of twelve Filipino women daily, according to the World Health Organization. It is the second most common cancer and the fourth leading cause of death among women aged 15 to 44.

The LGU also said in a statement that 8,549 Filipino women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, accounting for around 4,380 related deaths each year.

Dr. Karen Gemma A. See, Cancer Control Coordinator at the Quezon City Health Department, said the mortality rate is staggering despite cervical cancer being highly preventable, highlighting the need to bring screening services closer to communities.

"We want to address our problem with accessibility, especially for cervical cancer," Ms. See told BusinessWorld.

Ms. See told BusinessWorld that the program will utilize a self-sampling HPV testing model, allowing women to collect their own samples at home and return them to health workers within a few days.

Test results will be available within 7 to 10 days, and patients who test positive will receive notifications via email and phone calls from designated health workers.

Ms. See assured the public that treatment options, including thermal ablation—a procedure that prevents cervical cancer from progressing—will be available. Patients with more complex cases will be referred to gynecologists for specialized care and free medication.

“Maari po kayong pumunta sa ating local health center para mawala po inyong takot at ng ma-avail niyo rin po ang acting free cervical screening services [You may visit our local health center to ease your fears and avail of our free cervical screening services],” Ms. See said.

Apart from local health centers, Quezon City’s free cervical cancer screening service will be available at the Southstar Drugstore branch on Matalino Street and Robinsons Novaliches.

Those who wish to avail of the service must present a valid ID and proof of residency in Quezon City.