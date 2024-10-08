by Patricia B. Mirasol, Producer

Survivorship care – or the physical, psychosocial, non-medical, and economic impact of any person living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis – is an underrepresented part of the disease’s journey, according to breast cancer survivors at an October 4 forum by the non-profit ICanServe Foundation (ICS).

Survivorship care seeks to prevent and control the adverse effects of treatment, and can include chronic fatigue, bone density loss, and financial toxicity.

“A lot think that after radiotherapy, after chemotherapy, tapos na [it’s done],” said Doris Nuval of the ICS board of trustees. “That’s just the start.”

Survivorship starts at the point of diagnosis, according to Dr. Don S. Dizon, the director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital and a women’s cancers specialist.

“You are not the “only” survivor; it encompasses your family, friends, and loved ones,” he said at the October 4 event.

The four essential components of survivorship care, he said, are:

detection and surveillance of recurrent or new cancers;

intervention for the long-term and late effects of cancer;

prevention of recurrent or new cancers; and

coordination between providers to ensure that all health needs are met.

“This fourth one is critical because if you had breast cancer, you are less likely to be screened for colon cancer. You are also less likely to get the flu shot because no one took ownership of that care,” Dr. Dizon said.

Cancer survivors will need to get used to their new normal, which may include the long-lasting complication of fatigue.

“One way to manage fatigue and not just accept it as a known complication is to correct any underlying factors, like anemia,” Dr. Dizon said. “Maintain or increase physical activity too and get psychological support.”

Trust what your body tells you, he also told the audience.

“The way someone looks and feels in their skin tells them something,” he said. “Bone pain that wakes you up at night is something you need to talk about with your doctor.”

“If your doctor isn’t answering questions that are worrying you,” he added, “do not be afraid to say, ‘I think I may be recurring.’ That will prompt more direct conversations.”

The World Health Organization reported 33,079 new cases of breast cancer in the Philippines in 2022 – one of the highest in Asia.

A study by the Philippine Cancer Society and the Department of Health’s Rizal Cancer Registry documented 1,615 breast cancer patients in 2009, indicating a rise in incidence from 1980 to 2022.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.