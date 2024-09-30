Each year, the Philippines records approximately 150,000 new cancer cases, presenting a significant financial challenge for patients and their families. For those unable to afford treatment, the pressing question remains: where can they turn for assistance?

The average cost of cancer treatment in the Philippines ranges from P120,000 to P2 million or even higher, causing financial constraint for 40.6% of cancer patients’ families, according to a statement from the Perpetual Help Medical Center.

Breast cancer has the highest incidence in the Philippines with over 27,000 cases and ranks third in cancer deaths, exceeding 9,000 deaths, according to a 2020 annual report by Globocan.

The Z benefits under PhilHealth are part of the government’s initiatives to address the financial burden of treatment among cancer patients.

In March, PhilHealth increased the Z benefit package for breast cancer from PHP 100,000 to PHP 1.4 million under PhilHealth Circular 2024-0007.

PhilHealth members and even patients already undergoing treatment from stages 0 to 4 of breast cancer, are now covered by the enhanced Z benefits.

“Kailangan ng patient yung hormone therapy, targeted therapy ay makuha niya, ma-access niya itong mga services na ito through the help of Z benefits of PhilHealth for breast cancer [The patient needs hormone therapy and targeted therapy, and they should be able to access these services through the help of the Z benefits of PhilHealth for breast cancer],” Dr. Francisco Soria Jr., Vice President of quality assurance group at PhilHealth said during a Philippine Society of Oncologists’ (PSO) media conference,

Under the enhanced Z benefits package, breast cancer patients are now covered by the following mandatory services:

Diagnostic tests and prognostication range (P1000 to P10,000)

Surgical procedures from partial mastectomy to modified radical mastectomy (P30,000 to P140,000)

Hormonotherapy coverage (P2700 to 18,000)

Cytotoxic chemotherapy (P43,000 to P185,010)

“The bulk of the package goes to targeted therapy amounting to more than P1 million coverage, which translates to P333,336 for 18 maximum cycles,” PhilHealth said in a statement.

For surveillance, it is divided into basic and specific services ranging from P5000 to P9000.

To avail of the Z benefits package, members or their qualified dependents are advised to contact the Z benefits coordinator at any health facility.

“Meron po tayong nationwide 23 hospitals na contracted natin for Z benefits for breast cancer [We have 23 hospitals nationwide that are contracted for Z benefits for breast cancer],” Mr. Soria said.

Breast cancer and other cancer patients can find where to avail of the Z benefits package, Contracted Health Facilities for Z-Benefit Package, as of December 2023.

In addition to breast cancer patients, those with other cancers identified as Z conditions, such as Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Colon and Rectum Cancer, can also avail of the Z benefits package.

Patients with the mentioned conditions can check their Z benefits package here: https://www.philhealth.gov.ph/benefits/

Besides the Z benefits package, breast cancer patients can also avail themselves of PhilHealth’s Konsulta package for regular medical consultations, lab tests, and medicines.

“Nagdagdag po ng mammogram at ultrasound na pwedeng magamit ng mga may cancer patients for diagnosis. At the same time meron pap smear service under Konsulta package [we have added mammogram and ultrasound services that can be used by cancer patients for diagnosis. At the same time, there is a Pap smear service under the Konsulta package],” Mr. Soria said.

Mr. Soria also noted that PhilHealth is actively working on automating the Z benefits system, as the application process is currently manual.

They are also considering enhancing the benefits for cervical and prostate cancer before the year ends.

Bridging the gap in information access

Several organizations, like the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology (PSMO), are helping to bridge the gap in information access for cancer patients seeking financial support.

“Would everyone know these access points to get the financial support that they need, they should not be fearing cancer, but if you do not know this thing, you might fear cancer, right? Dr. Herdee Gloriane C. Luna, member of PSMO and President of the Philippine Society of Oncologists (PSO) said.

It’s very important to get the right information, she added.

On their website, there is a list and link of government and non-government organizations, and agencies where cancer patients can seek financial assistance.

The website also includes a list of hospitals that provide free consultations with medical oncologists.

Patients seeking financial help and support can check here: https://psmo.org.ph/patients/patient-support-programs-and-groups/

For Ms. Luna, collaboration among various sectors is crucial in bridging the information gap for cancer patients seeking financial help. – Edg Adrian A. Eva