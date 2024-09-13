Kindred Health, a women’s healthcare platform, opened on September 10 its second brick-and-mortar clinic in Ayala Malls Vertis North.

The Quezon City mall clinic offers obstetrician-gynecology services, and has one room each for examination, minor surgery, and wellness. It also has three consult rooms.

Other services include immunizations and health packages, plus consultations with other specializations such as internal medicine and nutrition.

“We’ve learned a lot from having our first clinic, and patient experience is our number one priority. We’ll even be offering new procedures that patients have requested, like 3D and 4D ultrasounds,” said Jessica de Mesa-Lim, Kindred’s co-founder and CEO, in a press statement sent on September 13.

“The majority of our patients are from Quezon City, so it’s only natural for us to put up our second branch here,” company COO Charmaine Isabel Lim also said.

“We kicked things off with the Kindred Karavan, also here in Vertis North, to give our patients a taste of the Kindred experience,” she said in the same press statement.

The Kindred Karavan is a mobile outpost of the bigger clinic. It will be at 3 Torre Lorenzo in Taft until the 19th, before making its way to The Corner House in San Juan from September 20-22.

Patients can still book consultations and procedures on both Kindred’s website and mobile app.

“We promise continuity of care so that our patients don’t feel any gaps in their care plans,” Ms. de Mesa-Lim said.

The company, she added, will “keep bridging the online to offline space.” – Patricia B. Mirasol