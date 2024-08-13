Generika Drugstore, an Ayala Corporation subsidiary, announced on August 12 a 5% discount program for all uniformed and non-uniformed (or civilian) personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

More than 500,000 active employees from the AFP, PNP, BFP, BJMP, and the PCG can avail of a 5% discount on all generic medicines from all branches of Generika Drugstore from August 6, 2024 to February 28, 2025.

“This is our way of taking care of the people who take care of us, recognizing the invaluable sacrifices they make every day in the line of duty,” said Gino Guinto, the drugstore’s chief commercial officer, in an August 12 press statement.

“Supporting their health and well-being is our contribution to making our nation safer,” he added.

This discount is in support of Ayala Corporation’s Saludo sa Serbisyo program, launched in 2016. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides housing assistance, financial education, livelihood training, and scholarships for dependents of uniformed personnel.

“This has an impact on the morale and welfare of all uniformed personnel,” said Police Senior Inspector – Police Captain Antonio Dela Cruz of the Police Security and Protection Group.

“It contributes to a sense of appreciation and support from the private sector, fostering a positive environment for those serving in uniform,” he said in the same press statement.

Qualified personnel can avail themselves of the discount by presenting their agency ID at any Generika Drugstore nationwide.

This discount cannot be combined with other special discounts such as those for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

National Heroes Day in the Philippines is celebrated on the last Monday of August to honor the unknown heroes who fought to free the country from Spain, the US, and Japan. – Patricia B. Mirasol