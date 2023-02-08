Maestro Holdings, Inc. of the Tanco group of companies and RelianceUnited, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical company United Laboratories (Unilab), recently signed a partnership deal aimed at making healthcare services more accessible to their clients.

The partnership would give members of Maestro Holdings’ health maintenance organization PhilCare access to RelianceUnited’s full-service HealthFirst Clinic, PhilCare said in a statement.

The initiative “reflects our commitment to not just provide quality and smarter healthcare to our members, but to also make it more accessible in terms of costs and location,” PhilCare President and Chief Executive Officer Jaeger L. Tanco said.

“This is just the beginning of our wonderful journey as partners united in the mission to be a reliable healthcare provider to Filipinos,” he added.

Half of Filipinos also do not have access to a nearby primary care facility — one that patients can reach in 30 minutes, according to the Department of Health.

RelianceUnited said it hopes to provide “simpler and better” corporate healthcare to Filipino employees through its network of healthcare facilities and automated processes.

Under the partnership, PhilCare members can get consultations and laboratory diagnostic tests at HealthFirst Clinic branches in Metro Manila and Cebu.

HealthFirst Clinic has branches in Mandaluyong, Cubao, Cebu, Alabang, and Eastwood. Another branch is set to open in Bonifacio Global City this year.

“Through the partnership, we get to further live out our mission to deliver quality, personalized care in a cost-effective way to Filipinos,” RelianceUnited president David Y. San Pedro said.

“With our pursuit aligned, I believe PhilCare and HealthFirst will achieve more in the near future.”

At the same time, PhilCare said the partnership gives members a special co-branded area in HealthFirst Clinic branches to avoid long queues.

It will also allow members to easily schedule annual medical exams and see lab results online. — Patricia B. Mirasol