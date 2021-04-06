GMA counters streaming services with I Heart Movies channel

GMA Network is countering the proliferation of online media options by launching a new free digital channel, I Heart Movies, on GMA’s Affordabox and GMA Now.

Called OTT (over-the-top), these are media — such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu — that bypass cable, broadcast, and satellite TV platforms.

“We are now contending with a fickle-minded audience,” said GMA First Vice-President for Program Management Jose Mari Abacan in a statement. “The pandemic has given birth to an abundance of content and through the advent of OTT platform services, viewers are now spoilt for choice; where to watch; and when to watch. By offering a more diverse line-up of movies, we hope to provide a free TV alternative for everyone.

“We want to provide the Filipino audience a one-stop shop, ‘freemium,’ digital channel, which is readily accessible and offers a mix of foreign and local film features especially during this period of pandemic when viewers crave for entertaining content while in the convenience of their homes,” he said.

With the tagline: “Experience all the feels,” the digital channel offers a selection of free-to-air films across genres from local and international film studios such as Viva, Regal, GMA Films, Warner Brothers, Disney, Columbia, and Paramount.

I Heart Movies is programmed with four movie blocks: Timeless Telesine, Takilya Throwback, Block Screening, and Pinoy Movie Date.

Timeless Telesine focuses on “GMA Telesine” stories; Takilya Throwback features Pinoy classics from the 1970s to the early 2000s; Block Screening showcases blockbuster foreign movies; and the Pinoy Movie Date will air widely followed contemporary Filipino movies.

To access I Heart Movies, press the “scan” button on the GMA Affordabox remote control. I Heart Movies will appear on the channel list.

I Heart Movies is available on Channel 5 on the GMA Affordabox and GMA Now. For more information, visit www.gmanetwork.com or visit I Heart Movie’s official Facebook page www.facebook.com/IHeartMoviesPH/. — M.A.P. Soliman