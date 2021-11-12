Globe’s efforts to support the United Nations’ climate action movement were cited by GSMA in its COP26 Digital Hub as an example of how the telcos can actively reduce their company’s emissions to support the campaign.

The GSMA, the international mobile industry organization, has included Globe’s climate action strategy as a case study which may serve as a guide or inspiration to other players.

The GSMA’s digital platform for the #MobileNetZero campaign seeks to raise awareness and provide insights on the mobile industry’s path towards lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to Net Zero no later than 2050 through the collective efforts of mobile network operators around the world.

“We are honored that the GSMA has recognized our decarbonization journey. There is still much work to be done. Globe is fully committed to doing its share towards responsible and sustainable business practices to achieve this common goal,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

In June 2021, Globe became the first and only Philippine company listed by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) to commit to Business Ambition for 1.5 and has officially joined as a participant of the Race to Zero. The company has been a supporter of the #RacetoZero global campaign, spearheaded by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and COP26 Presidency, and the GSMA, since its launch in 2020.

Globe’s commitment to establish science-based targets and net-zero emissions by 2050 is in line with the Paris Agreement and #RacetoZero Campaign. The Paris agreement aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Race to Zero is the UN-backed global campaign rallying non-state actors to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world by 2050.

As part of its #MobileNetZero campaign, the GSMA also called on business leaders and policymakers to harness the potential of mobile connectivity and smart technology to achieve Net Zero by 2050. New research by the GSMA together with the Carbon Trust, showed smart technology could contribute 40% of the required carbon emissions savings required by 2030 but are significantly underused by energy-intensive industries.

Globe recognizes the need for energy efficiency and its integral part of the company’s network transformation and climate action strategies. With this, the company has laid the groundwork to pilot and certify an Energy Management System (ISO 50001) in some of these facilities, aiming to eventually roll out for enterprise-wide implementation. The company has also shifted some of its key facilities to renewable energy through its Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), resulting in a total of 12,304 metric tons of carbon emission offset in 2020. To date, it operates 13 key facilities on 100% renewable energy.

1 of 4

To complement its shift towards renewable energy, Globe has deployed over 7,400 green network solutions to achieve energy and resource efficiency in its cell sites. These solutions use cleaner fuel with lower emissions, consume less diesel fuel, and provide energy-efficient heat removal.

Since 2014, through its E-Waste Zero electronic waste recovery and recycling program, Globe has responsibly disposed and recycled over 1.4 million kg of e-waste through meaningful partnerships with public and private sectors.

Looking ahead to fortify its climate action efforts, Globe formally expressed its support to the globally-recognized Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) in January. Along with more than 1,800 companies worldwide, Globe supports the framework set by TCFD and is committed to following recommendations towards effective climate-related disclosures.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 12 about achieving economic growth and sustainable development by urgently reducing our ecological footprint, UN SDG No. 13, which underscores the importance of climate action to save lives and livelihoods to address climate emergencies, and UN SDG No. 17 to revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development. Globe is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.