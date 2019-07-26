From China with love

By Cecille Santillan-Visto

Fan Meeting

Dylan Wang Fun Meet

July 20

Araneta Coliseum

IF THERE is one export from China that the Philippines is willing to receive with open arms, it’s celebrities. More specifically, Dylan Wang.

The 20-year-old Chinese star, who headlined the 2018 revival of the TV series, Meteor Garden, sparked a frenzy when he held his first ever fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City over the weekend. The event was part of his promotional blitz as one of the newest image models of the fashion and lifestyle brand, Bench.

In a press conference held shortly before the fan gathering at the Big Dome, Mr. Wang — who played Dao Ming Si in Meteor Garden that is loosely based on Japanese manga, Boys Over Flowers — said he was astonished to learn that he has a huge following in the Philippines.

“I didn’t expect it. When I checked online (through Weibo), only then did I learn that I have a fanbase here,” he said.









“Just like the weather, Filipinos are very warm… I am very happy to be a Bench ambassador,” he added, noting that it was his first visit the country.

Some of the biggest local celebrities already model for the homegrown clothing line but from time to time, Bench also appoints international brand representatives, tagged as “Global Benchsetters.”

The actor-singer-model joins a stable of foreign stars endorsing Bench which includes Liam Hemsworth, Taylor Lautner, and Lee Min Ho, Park Hyungsik, and Park Seo Joon of Korea.

For Bench, the appointment of Mr. Wang as an endorser is considered something of a milestone as Jerry Yan of F4, the original Dao Ming Si, also promoted Bench in 2003.

Although very sporty and appearing to prefer hip-hop fashion, the former flight attendant, who at one time was the representative of all stewards and stewardesses in China, said fashion should not compromise comfort.

“Just wear whatever you want, whatever makes you happy. But personally, I prefer comfortable and loose clothing,” said Mr. Wang, who wore a simple white shirt, black jeans, a red and blue jacket, and rubber shoes.

At the fan meeting, the basketball enthusiast donned a white T-shirt with the words “I love Manila” written in both Chinese and English, jeans, and white high-cuts with red and yellow embellishments.

The “fun meet” itself last little over an hour, including a 30-minute question-and-answer portion and the 15 minutes allocated for an autograph session with 100 lucky fans who qualified after spending at least P20,000 on Bench merchandise.

Ten audience members won onstage passes and the opportunity to play a game with Mr. Wang. They were made to spin a roulette wheel and win the corresponding prize: bouquet of flowers, a selfie with the actor, a mobile phone voice recording, or a signed poster.

A fan who was first to call a designated mobile number was also allowed to ask the actor a question. Special gifts were likewise given to spectators who managed to catch huge balloons during the “zygote game.”

The event also gave thousands of supporters the opportunity to get to know Mr. Wang better. A product of a talent search, Super Idol, and a castmember of The Inn 2, a reality show similar to Big Brother, he said these two programs helped mold him as an entertainer.

For Meteor Garden, considering that it was a remake, he admitted that he was conscious not mirror the portrayal of Mr. Yan.

“I added my own style and flavor to the role of Dao Ming Si. I did my best not to copy (the Jerry Yan version) and interpreted the role as I saw appropriate,” he said.

He acknowledged that he has similarities with his TV character in some aspects, particularly the immaturity and playfulness. While he misses his stint in the airline industry a bit, he said that “doing different things and meeting a lot of people,” which are the best parts of being an actor, compensate.

Although he has no specific dream roles, if given the choice, he wants to play more offbeat parts. He also wants to try various genres from drama to fantasy-action, to complement his love story/romantic comedy experience. He requested the audience wait for his next major project, The National Southwest Associated University and Us, which revolves around the trials and tribulations of students during the Japanese and Chinese War. The TV drama will be released in October.

When not busy with projects, he continues to enjoy playing games and traveling with friends.

Though very young and still establishing his credentials as an actor, Mr. Wang has already caught the fancy of Asian drama addicts the worldwide. Fueled by the emerging “fan economy” in the Philippines, it is safe to say that Bench’s bet on Mr. Wang was well worth the investment.