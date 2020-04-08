Free access to e-learning tools offered

SECURITY BANK Corp. has partnered with Singapore-based e-learning platform 88Tuition to provide free access to its learning programs until June 30 for Filipino students who are not able to attend school due to the enhanced community quarantine.

“We wanted to support our employees and clients whose children’s learning environment had been disrupted. This is our way of supporting them while keeping them safe,” Security Bank told BusinessWorld in an e-mail interview.

“88Tuition is a reputable partner and has captured the Singapore market… The curriculum content is parallel with that of our local curriculum. 88Tuition has carefully selected the instructors. They are some of the best teachers in Singapore,” the company said.

Since announcing the program a few days ago, Security Bank reported they had “close to 300 sign-ups” in three days.

The free access allows families and their children “personalized home-based education” via 88Tuition’s content library with subjects including Science, Math, English, and Chinese suitable for students from Grade 1 to Grade 10.

“[The learning] videos [are] created by some of the best teachers in Singapore, that will help them continue and enrich their learning during this period of interruption in their regular classes. It simulates a normal class routine and provides homework through an easy dashboard that parents can access,” Security Bank said in a statement.









Security Bank is also reviewing “other ways to partner” with 88Tuition once the quarantine ends. Singaporean multinational bank, DBS, is currently a partner of 88Tuition and offers discounted rates for its members.

To sign-up for the free e-learning program and for more information, visit https://www.88tuition.com/securitybank. — ZBC

















