Former PDEA chief to head Clark Airport

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has appointed outgoing Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron N. Aquino to head Clark International Airport Corp., his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mr. Aquino’s nomination as president and chief executive officer of the airport operator was approved and forwarded to its board, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said at an online news briefing.

On Tuesday evening, the presidential palace said Wilkins M. Villanueva, PDEA’s regional director for Northern Mindanao, would replace Mr. Aquino as the agency’s chief.

“My utmost gratitude to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for giving me his trust and confidence to lead our country’s war on drugs,” Mr. Villanueva said in a social media post on Tuesday. “I will never fail you Mr. President.” — Gillian M. Cortez









