WHILE the heat of summer blazes on in the Philippines, Don Papa Rum flexes its global reach by coming out with a spring campaign called “Sweet Sugarlandia Spring.”

In a Zoom conference on May 10, the Bleeding Heart Rum Company showed off its glossy spring campaign photos shot by Steve Tirona. These were taken at the historic Dawnridge House, seen in the Netflix series Ratched, and known as one of America’s best-designed homes, thanks to its previous ownership by designer Tony Duquette.

“Spring is not necessarily a Filipino concept,” said Monica Llamas Garcia, Director of Communications for Bleeding Heart Rum Co., Don Papa’s parent company. “How many seasons do we have here? What do they say, two? Hot, and hotter?”

But the Philippines is not the only place where the brand is available. Ms. Garcia notes that since its founding in 2012, Don Papa is now present in about 30 countries, its reach spanning from South Africa, North America, to New Zealand. “The whole spirit of Don Papa is all about inclusivity. We look at the seasons of the entire world.”

“The idea of spring is all about the idea of rebirth, and looking forward to better things ahead,” she said. The spring campaign is part of an ongoing series (“Winter” was launched last December), and the slant towards temperate seasons (and the accompanying culture) is not incidental. More campaigns based on the seasons are set to be launched later this year (as is a new Don Papa expression).

The campaign is also accompanied by cocktails (of course). The brand relied on its US Brand Ambassador, Tomas delos Reyes, for two tipples: Botanica Obscura (Don Papa Rum, lemon juice, hibiscus syrup, bitters) and Avalon Awakens (Don Papa Rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, velvet falernum, ube syrup).

“You usually think of spring cocktails as shaken, and bright, airy,” he said during the Zoom call. “The main element and inspiration came from many years of experiencing the turn of winter to spring in New York City. It’s really just energy popping in the air.”

These cocktails will be available soon through Run Rabbit Run’s cocktail delivery service.

“I kind of wanted to present them like exotic flowers.” — Joseph L. Garcia