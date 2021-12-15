Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) marks another milestone by bagging the Best Developer Award for North Luzon and Mindanao categories in the recently concluded Dot Property Philippines Awards 2021. These awards recognize the valuable contributions of FLI to the advancement of the regions.

“Thank you, Dot Property, for recognizing our developments in North Luzon and Mindanao. We are truly grateful for this wonderful honor. We would also like to thank our employees, business partners, service providers, and the rest of the Filinvest family whose efforts enabled us to succeed and thrive even during the pandemic,” said Vince Lawrence L. Abejo, the first senior vice-president and chief sales and marketing officer of FLI. “Wherever we are, we follow the very same ethos that has guided Filinvest through numerous successes in its over 50 years of experience — creating green and sustainable communities.”

FLI boasts of a strong presence in four key areas in North Luzon — Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, and, most recently, Pangasinan — building on the successes it has begun in the Filinvest New Clark City and the Mimosa+ Leisure City.

Meanwhile, in Mindanao, FLI is present in Davao, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Koronadal, and Zamboanga, with properties ranging from mid-rise condo communities and subdivisions to exclusive island vacation homes.

“Nurturing a diverse property portfolio in over 250 key areas nationwide is our way of reaching out to our fellow Filipinos and making them feel how it is to own their own homes. Filinvest truly builds the Filipino dream,” added Mr. Abejo.

After its one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dot Property Philippines Awards returned to celebrate the resilience of the property sector. Dot Property is a digital media company that drives a network of nine property portal websites and offline media throughout Asia to honor the absolute best projects, developers, and companies that contribute to the real estate sector.