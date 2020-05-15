FDCP launches surveys to see effect of COVID-19 on audio-visual industry

THE Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is asking audio-visual workers, their companies, and distribution companies to answer several online surveys for the council to be able to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine measures on the audio-visual (AV) industry.

The information gathered through the surveys will give the council “powerful information on what the government can do to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on the industry now and in the future,” according to a release.

Previously, the FDCP conducted a series of aid programs called DEAR (Disaster/Emergency Assistance and Relief) to give cash aid to AV workers, freelance members of the entertainment press, and live performers, crew, and staff. The aid program, which saw the FDCP re-allocate P20 million in its budget, provided cash aid of between P5,000 and P8,000 for every qualified individual.

The FDCP has so far released P12 million to aid 1,500 freelance AV workers and is currently processing more. The deadline for applications for aid is on May 15.

Those qualified for aid had to be included in the council’s film registry (though applying for aid and submitting registry application could be done at the same time). The aid programs were expected to help thousands of displaced workers, according to the FDCP.

And now, to see the scope of the effect of the pandemic on the entertainment industry, the FDCP is asking companies and individuals to answer several questions which include enumerating lost projects, actual/estimated total income lost from cancelled projects, and workdays lost.

Below are the links to the FDCP surveys:

For production companies, producers, or a company that provides goods, equipment, or services to the audio-visual industry which have experienced a loss of income as a result of the current pandemic: surveymonkey.com/r/CovidImpacttoAVcompanies

For freelance audio-visual workers: surveymonkey.com/r/CovidImpacttoAVFreelancers

For theater owners and/or distributors: surveymonkey.com/r/CovidImpacttoPHCINEMAS — ZB Chua

















