In line with its strengthened digital banking thrust, the Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB) has recently launched a new and improved mobile banking platform – the PNB Digital App.

Providing a secure and easy way of banking anytime, anywhere, the enhanced mobile banking app offers clients a better experience through a fresh look, intuitive design, and quick access to frequent banking transactions with a customizable dashboard to boot.

PNB President and CEO Wick Veloso said that the new PNB Digital App answers the need for better digital solutions in light of the increasing customer preference for online banking amidst today’s health and safety concerns and quarantine restrictions.

“Consumer expectations have changed especially now in the ‘new normal’. As a bank that is truly masasandalan (one can lean on), we worked hard to come up with the new PNB Digital App to address our clients’ growing need for a more reliable and user-friendly online banking solution,” Veloso said.

Clients don’t have to leave the safety of their home because they can now conveniently register their accounts in the app using their PNB account number, debit card, or credit card number. Upon successful registration, they can login securely and conveniently via Face or Touch ID. They can use the app to view their balance and transaction history; transfer funds to another PNB account via QR code; send money to local banks through InstaPay; pay their bills for utilities, credit card, and other partner merchants; as well as locate PNB branches nationwide and overseas.

PNB customers can now try and experience PNB’s new Digital App by downloading the app for free via the App Store or Google Play.

Staying true to its brand promise of being the bank that people can lean on, PNB has been on constant lookout for innovative ways to bring relevant banking solutions to its customers, whenever and wherever they need them.