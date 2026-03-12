SMC GLOBAL LIGHT and Power Corp. (SGLPC), part of the San Miguel group, is seeking to expand its proposed solar farm in Malita, Davao Occidental, aiming to deliver up to 300 megawatts (MW) to the local grid.

In a filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the company proposed amending its environmental compliance certificate to increase the project’s capacity to 300 MW from the originally planned 95 MW.

The P11.5-billion solar farm will cover 506.2255 hectares and will use 447,772 solar panels and 76 central inverters.

The company plans to develop the project in phases. Construction of the first phase is scheduled to begin by the third quarter of 2026, with full commercial operations targeted by the fourth quarter of 2028.

The project secured capacity under the fourth round of the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program, a government initiative that auctions renewable energy capacity from sources such as ground-mounted solar.

“Renewable energy remains a key pillar of the Philippine government’s low-emission development strategy, aimed at addressing climate change, ensuring energy security, and expanding access to clean energy,” the company said.

The company said the project supports the country’s renewable energy transition and may help strengthen energy supply as electricity demand rises.

The solar project is scheduled for public scoping on March 17. The activity is an early stage of the environmental impact assessment process, during which the project proponent will present an overview of the development and gather feedback from stakeholders.

SGLPC is a subsidiary of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP), the power generation arm of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) led by Ramon S. Ang.

SMGP is among the country’s largest power producers, with a diversified portfolio that includes natural gas, coal, hydroelectric power, and battery energy storage systems.

As part of its renewable energy program, the company aims to roll out the first phase of solar projects with a combined capacity of about 2,450 MW across Davao, Bulacan, and Isabela, with completion targeted by 2029. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera