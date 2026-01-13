THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is inviting counter-proposals for a Swiss challenge to the 120-megawatt (MW) Aya Pumped-Storage Project at the Pantabangan Dam complex in Nueva Ecija, whose original proponent is First Gen Hydro Power Corp.

The Swiss challenge invites bidders to improve on the terms proposed for the unsolicited development, operation, and maintenance project, with First Gen Hydro holding the option to match any counter-proposals.

First Gen Hydro, a unit of Lopez-controlled First Gen Corp., signed a memorandum of understanding with the NIA in 2019 to develop the project.

In the bid notice, the NIA said prospective challengers can purchase a complete set of tender documents from Jan. 13 to 19 for a non-refundable fee of P75,000.

Interested parties must indicate their intent to challenge by Jan. 27, with a pre-challenge conference scheduled on Jan. 31.

The counter-proposals are due on Feb. 3, during which the proposals will also be opened and examined for completeness. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel