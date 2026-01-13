THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said the deepwater port being planned for Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro will address logistics bottlenecks to the benefit of farmers and fisherfolk in the province.

The DA said the port, to be implemented by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority, is designed to accommodate large vessels and improve the movement of agricultural products between Mindoro, Luzon, and export markets.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. was quoted in a statement as saying that the port will address high logistics costs, which he described as a key contributor to food inflation.

“Shipping in bulk reduces costs from inputs to final products, making modern port infrastructure critical in addressing high food prices,” the DA said.

According to the DA, the port will expand the current roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) facility in Abra de Ilog, which links Mindoro to Batangas.

Planned upgrades include a finger pier, modern fish market, cold storage and ice plants, warehouses, wastewater treatment facilities, solar power systems, and reefer vans to help reduce post-harvest losses and meet export-grade food safety standards.

The DA said the project could relieve congestion at the Batangas port and shorten shipping times, potentially positioning Abra de Ilog as a cost-efficient transshipment hub for agricultural commodities.

Construction is also expected to create jobs, while long-term operations could attract logistics providers, processors, and other support businesses, the DA said.

According to the DA, construction is expected to take about 24 months once approved. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel