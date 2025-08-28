AJINOMOTO Philippines Corp. (APC) is constructing an over P9-billion factory in Tarlac City that will produce flavored seasoning, sauces, and breading mixes.

“The factory is designed to support business growth and adapt to new business ventures,” the company said in a statement late Wednesday.

According to the company, the new factory, which will rise in Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates’ TARI Estate, will require an estimated capital investment of P9.1 billion.

It is scheduled to begin construction in May, with operations expected to start in April 2028.

“This decision to build a new factory aims to ensure stable production in anticipation of continued robust growth in the Philippine economy,” APC said.

“This growth is expected to be driven by population increases, strong infrastructure investments, and steady domestic demand, with these positive economic trends likely to continue in the coming years,” it added.

Aside from ensuring stable production, the new factory is also expected to create jobs.

The plant will be substantially automated to improve productivity and logistics efficiency.

APC President Koichi Ozaki said in March that the company’s factories in Bulacan and Cebu are expected to reach full capacity within five years.

The factory in Bulacan was built in 1991, and the Cebu factory in 2004.

This year, the company is expecting double-digit growth in sales, driven by its seasoning business, which he said has been growing steadily.

The company is also banking on other products like frozen food and instant soup products to drive growth. — Justine Irish D. Tabile