THE Ayala Group and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have entered into a partnership involving the planting of at least five million trees in critical watersheds in Ilocos Norte, Bataan, Rizal, Leyte, Bukidnon, and Lanao del Norte over the next three years.

The Forests for Life: 5 Million Trees by 2028 program offers sustainability certification, potential tax incentives for the private partner, opportunities for employee engagement, and formal recognition in environmental reports and public platforms, the DENR said in a statement.

It said the memorandum of understanding generally tasks Ayala Group with implementing reforestation activities such as site preparation, seedling production, tree planting, and maintenance and protection of established plantations.

“If applicable, partners can use their own resources in other activities that support the program, including community and stakeholder mobilization, and information and education campaigns,” the DENR said.

The DENR, through the Forest Management Bureau and regional offices, will identify, assess, and designate suitable reforestation sites and provide assistance on technical matters, permitting, compliance and regulatory requirements.

It will also monitor and evaluate program implementation, track tree survival rates and carbon sequestration, provide guidelines in promoting the program, and ensure transparency by maintaining a public registry of partners.

The DENR said the Forests for Life program can lead to the generation of high-integrity carbon credits with satellite and drone monitoring, carbon sequestration tracking, and data-driven forest management strategies that “ensure accountability and measurable impact.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza