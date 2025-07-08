The Board of Investments (BoI) has granted green lane certificates to five onshore wind projects of Cleantech Global Renewables, Inc., involving a combined investment of P108 billion.

The certificates of endorsement cover Cleantech’s P18.29-billion Tayabas North Wind Power Project, which has a 144-megawatt (MW) capacity, and the P22.9-billion Tayabas South Wind Power Project.

The BoI also endorsed the company’s P24.10-billion 187.2-MW Bulacan 1 Wind Power Project, the P28.79-billion 237.6-MW Bulacan 2 Wind Power Project, and the P13.95-billion 86.4-MW Maragondon Wind Power Project for green lane treatment.

“The wind power projects are expected to generate more than 3,000 jobs. Cleantech is one of the fastest-growing 100% Filipino-owned independent power producers and renewable energy developers in the Philippines,” the BoI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Established in 2014, Cleantech is developing a portfolio of clean energy projects in the Philippines and controls an aggregate capacity of 650 MW for its solar plants in operation and under construction.

It also has 5,000 MW worth of renewable energy projects at various stages of development, the BoI said.

Green lane status will expedite and simplify the permit and licensing process for the five projects.

“The One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments shall coordinate with the relevant local government units to personally endorse these projects for green lane services,” the BoI said.

“This proactive approach will expedite and streamline the permitting process for projects identified as Strategic Investments,” it added.

As of June 30, the BoI endorsed 222 projects for green lane treatment, valued at a combined P5.748 trillion.

Of the green lane projects, 176 involve renewables, 31 food security, nine digital infrastructure and public-private partnerships, and six manufacturing. — Justine Irish D. Tabile