THE Department of Agriculture said it is pushing to launch the cold examination facilities in agriculture (CEFA) in Angat, Bulacan before the end of the first half.

“We will try to finish everything by first half,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. told reporters.

According to Mr. Laurel, delays in operating the facility were caused by a failed bid in December.

“There was one for an x-ray, laboratory, for other construction. So part of the funds were reverted (to the Treasury). There is a delay because we had to re-bid,” he added.

CEFAs verify whether imported produce is disease-free, amid risks posed by smuggled farm goods that do not undergo inspection.

Imported agri-fishery products typically undergo examination by food regulators overseeing the animal, plant, meat, and fisheries industries.

Mr. Laurel has said that the Angat facility was originally due to be fully operational by February.

The DA signed a memorandum of agreement with Pacific Roadlink Logistics, Inc. to construct the facility in Bulacan.

The Angat facility was intended to be used as a laboratory, and for rendering and waste disposal.

The DA had been allocated P2.3 billion in 2023 for the construction of CEFA facilities. The funding was reduced to P1.2 billion in 2024 after International Container Terminal Services, Inc. offered to host most of the facilities in ports that it operates.

Mr. Laurel had said that the additional CEFAs in Manila, Subic in Zambales, Davao, and General Santos are due to be operational by September. — Adrian H. Halili