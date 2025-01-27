THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with Dutch organization PUM Netherlands to develop high-value products from coconut husk in Davao.

In a statement on Monday, DTI said that PUM Netherlands has helped 25 coconut-based enterprises and coconut farmers in the region.

“Composed of volunteer senior business advisors, PUM Netherlands has been facilitating several capacity-building and product development initiatives,” the DTI said.

“Their expertise has already benefited around 25 DTI Coconut Farmers Industry Development Plan (CFIDP)-assisted coconut-based enterprises and coconut farmers in the Davao Region,” it added.

According to DTI Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga, the partnership with the Dutch organization has led to the development of new products such as substrate and growing media out of coconut husk.

These new products, said Mr. Castañaga, are in significant demand in Europe.

The Davao Region is among the top producers of coconut, ranking fourth in terms of areas planted to coconut. It accounts for 13% of national output.

The DTI said that the coconut industry still faces challenges, including low income, low productivity, inadequate technology, low utilization of coconuts and by-products, and lack of new and high-value products.

“We have noted several challenges when venturing into producing and promoting coconut products for horticultural purposes. These range from market access and expansion to technology and innovation and laboratory facilities,” Mr. Castañaga said.

DTI Region 11 has assisted 800 coconut farmers through the CFIDP.

“DTI will focus its support on services related to research, marketing, and market promotion,” it said.

“For this new year, DTI Davao will conduct coconut husk mapping in the region to assess supply. This effort will also include an industry study to identify potential markets for these husk-derived products,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile